Existing home sales in the U.S. slumped by much more than expected in the month of July, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday. NAR said existing home sales tumbled by 2.2 percent to an annual rate of 4.07 million in July after plunging by 3.3 percent to an annual rate of 4.16 million in June.
