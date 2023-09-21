The National Association of Realtors released a report on Thursday unexpectedly showing a continued decrease in U.S. existing home sales in the month of August. NAR said existing home sales fell by 0.7 percent to an annual rate of 4.04 million in August after tumbling by 2.2 percent to an annual rate of 4.07 million in July.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Existing Home Sales Unexpectedly Decrease For Fourth Straight Month - September 21, 2023
- U.S. Leading Economic Index Decreases For 17th Straight Month In August - September 21, 2023
- Philly Fed Index Indicates Sharp Downturn In Activity In September - September 21, 2023