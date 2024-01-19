A report released by the National Association of Realtors of Friday showed an unexpected decrease in U.S. existing home sales in the month of December. NAR said existing home sales slumped by 1.0 percent to an annual rate of 3.78 million in December after climbing by 0.8 percent to an annual rate of 3.82 million in November. Economists had expected existing home sales to come in unchanged.

Read Full Story