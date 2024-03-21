After reporting a notable increase in U.S. existing home sales in the previous month, the National Association of Realtors released on report on Thursday showing existing home sales unexpectedly continued to soar in the month of February. NAR said existing home sale index spiked by 9.5 percent to an annual rate of 4.38 million in February.
