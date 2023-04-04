A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed new orders for U.S. manufactured goods fell by more than expected in the month of February. The Commerce Department said factory orders slid by 0.7 percent in February after plunging by a revised 2.1 percent in January.
