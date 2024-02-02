New orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose in line with estimates in the month of December, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday. The report said factory orders crept up by 0.2 percent in December after surging by 2.6 percent in November. The uptick in orders matched economist estimates.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Consumer Sentiment Improves Slightly More Than Previously Estimated In January - February 2, 2024
- U.S. Factory Orders Inch Up In Line With Estimates In December - February 2, 2024
- U.S. Job Growth Far Exceeds Economist Estimates In January - February 2, 2024