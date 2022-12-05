New orders for U.S. manufactured goods jumped by more than expected in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday. The Commerce Department said factory orders shot up by 1.0 percent in October after rising by 0.3 percent in September. Economists had expected factory orders to increase by 0.7 percent.
