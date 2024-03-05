The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a steep drop in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the month of January. The report said factory orders plunged by 3.6 percent in January after falling by a revised 0.3 percent in December. Economists had expected factory orders to tumble by 2.9 percent.
