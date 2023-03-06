New orders for U.S. manufactured goods pulled back sharply in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday. The Commerce Department said factory orders slumped by 1.6 percent in January after surging by a downwardly revised 1.7 percent in December.
