After reporting a steep drop in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a significant rebound in factory orders in the month of February. The Commerce Department said factory orders surged by 1.4 percent in February after plunging by a revised 3.8 percent in January.
