New orders for U.S. manufactured goods rebounded by much more than anticipated in the month of August, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday. The report said factory orders surged by 1.2 percent in August after tumbling by 2.1 percent in July. Economists had expected factory order to rise by 0.3 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Factory Orders Rebound Much More Than Expected In August - October 4, 2023
- U.S. Private Sector Job Growth In September The Slowest Since January 2021 - October 4, 2023
- UK Services Activity Shrinks Most In 8 Months - October 4, 2023