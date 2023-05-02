Reflecting a surge in new orders for durable goods, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing new orders for U.S. manufactured goods increased by slightly more than expected in March. The Commerce Department said factory orders advanced by 0.9 percent in March after slumping by a revised 1.1 percent in February.
