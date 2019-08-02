U.S. Factory Orders Rise Less Than Expected In June

A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed a rebound in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the month of June. The Commerce Department said factory orders rose by 0.6 percent in June after tumbling by a downwardly revised 1.3 percent in May.
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
