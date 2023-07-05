New orders for U.S. manufactured goods increased by much less than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday. The Commerce Department said factory orders rose by 0.3 percent in May after rising by a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in April.
