After reporting a sharp increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a significant pullback in factory orders in the month of July. The Commerce Department said factory orders tumbled by 2.1 percent in July after surging by 2.3 percent in June. Economists had expected factory orders to plunge by 2.6 percent.
