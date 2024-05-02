New orders for U.S. manufactured goods surged in line with economist estimates in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The Commerce Department said factory orders shot up by 1.6 percent in March after jumping by a downwardly revised 1.2 percent in February.
