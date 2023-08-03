A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed a significant increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the month of June. The Commerce Department said factory orders spiked by 2.3 percent in June after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in May.
