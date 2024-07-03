The Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing an unexpected decrease by new orders for U.S. manufacturing goods in the month of May. The report said factory orders fell by 0.5 percent in May after rising by a downwardly revised 0.4 percent in April. Economists had expected factory orders to inch up by 0.2 percent.
