Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy grew by less than previously estimated in the second quarter. The report said the increase in gross domestic product in the second quarter was downwardly revised to 2.1 percent from the previously reported 2.4 percent. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.
