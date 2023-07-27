U.S. economic growth unexpectedly accelerated in the second quarter of 2023, the Commerce Department revealed in a preliminary report released on Thursday. The report said real gross domestic product surged by 2.4 percent in the second quarter after jumping by 2.0 percent in the first quarter. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to slow to 1.8 percent.
