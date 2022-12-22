U.S. economic activity unexpectedly jumped more than previously estimated in the third quarter, according to revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The report showed the surge in real gross domestic product in the third quarter was upwardly revised to 3.2 percent from the previously reported 2.9 percent.
