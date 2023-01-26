The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. economic activity surged by more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2022. The report said real gross domestic product shot up by 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter after spiking by 3.2 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to jump by 2.6 percent.
