The National Association of Home Builders released a report on Wednesday showing a significant improvement in U.S. homebuilder confidence in the month of January. The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index jumped to 44 in January from 37 in December. Economists had expected the index to rise to 39.
