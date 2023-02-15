A report released by the National Association of Home Builders on Wednesday showed a much bigger than expected improvement in U.S. homebuilder confidence in the month of February. The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index jumped to 42 in February from 35 in January. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 37.
