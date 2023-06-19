The National Association of Home Builders released a report on Monday showing homebuilder confidence in the U.S. has improved by much more than expected in the month of June. The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index jumped to 55 in June from 50 in May. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 51.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Homebuilder Confidence Improves Much More Than Expected In June - June 19, 2023
- UK Housing Market Undergoes Early Summer Slowdown: Rightmove - June 19, 2023
- Dollar Recovers After Falling To One-month Low - June 16, 2023