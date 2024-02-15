Homebuilder confidence in the U.S. improved for the third straight month in February, according to a report released by the National Association of Home Builders on Thursday. The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index climbed to 48 in February from 44 in January. Economists had expected the index to rise to 46.
