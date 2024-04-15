Homebuilder confidence in the U.S. came in flat in the month of April, the National Association of Home Builders revealed in a report released on Monday. The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index came in at 51 in April, unchanged from March and in line with economist estimates.
