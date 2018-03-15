U.S. Homebuilder Confidence Shows Modest Decrease In March

Homebuilder confidence in the U.S. saw a modest decrease in the month of March, according to a report released by the National Association of Home Builders on Thursday. The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index edged down to 70 in March from a revised 71 in February.
