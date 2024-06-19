A report released by the National Association of Home Builders on Wednesday unexpectedly showed a continued deterioration in U.S. homebuilder confidence in the month of June. The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to 43 in June after slumping to 45 in May, while economists had expected the index to come in unchanged.
