With mortgage rates approaching 8 percent earlier this month, the National Association of Home Builders released a report on Thursday unexpectedly showing a continued deterioration in U.S. homebuilder confidence in the month of November. The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index slumped to 34 in November from 40 in October.
