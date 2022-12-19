Homebuilder confidence in the U.S. has unexpectedly seen a continued deterioration in the month of December, according to a report released by the National Association of Home Builders on Monday. The report showed the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to 31 in December from 33 in November. The decreased surprised economists, who had expected the index to rise to 36.
