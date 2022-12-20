The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a decrease in new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of November. The report said housing starts fell by 0.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.427 million in November after tumbling by 2.1 percent to a revised rate of 1.434 million in October.
