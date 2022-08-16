U.S. Housing Starts Plunge To Lowest Level In Well Over A Year In July

New residential construction in the U.S. tumbled by much more than expected in the month of July, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday. The report showed housing starts plunged by 9.6 percent to an annual rate of 1.446 million in July after slumping by 2.4 percent to a rate of 1.559 million in June.
