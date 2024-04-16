After reporting a substantial rebound in new residential construction in the U.S. in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing housing starts pulled back by much more than expected in the month of March. The Commerce Department said housing starts plummeted by 14.7 percent to an annual rate of 1.321 million in March.
