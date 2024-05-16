New residential construction in the U.S. rebounded in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday, although the report also unexpectedly showed a continued decrease in building permits.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Pull Back From More Than Eight-Month High - May 16, 2024
- U.S. Housing Starts Rebound In April But Building Permits Extend Slump - May 16, 2024
- Philippine Central Bank Hints At Rate Cut - May 16, 2024