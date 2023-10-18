A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed a substantial rebound in new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of September. The Commerce Department said housing starts spiked by 7.0 percent to an annual rate of 1.358 million in September after plunging by 12.5 percent to a revised rate of 1.269 million in August.
