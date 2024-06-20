A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday unexpectedly showed a steep drop in new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of May. The Commerce Department said housing starts plunged by 5.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.277 million in May after surging by 4.1 percent to a revised rate of 1.352 million in April.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Philly Fed Index Unexpectedly Indicates Slower Growth In June - June 20, 2024
- U.S. Housing Starts Unexpectedly Tumble To Nearly Four-Year Low In May - June 20, 2024
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Pull Back Slightly Less Than Expected - June 20, 2024