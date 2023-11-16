Import and export prices in the U.S. both fell by much more than expected in the month of October, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The Labor Department said its import price index slid by 0.8 percent, with prices for fuel imports led the way lower. Export prices also tumbled by 1.1 percent.
