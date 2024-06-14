A report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed unexpected decreases by U.S. import and export prices in the month of May. The Labor Department said import prices fell by 0.4 percent in May following a 0.9 percent advance in April. Economists had expected import prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.
