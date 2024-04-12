Import prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of March, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday. The report said import prices climbed by 0.4 percent in March after rising by 0.3 percent in February. Economists had expected import prices to increase by another 0.3 percent.
