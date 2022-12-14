Import prices in the U.S. declined for the fifth consecutive month in November, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday. The Labor Department said import prices slid by 0.6 percent in November after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in October.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Import Prices Decrease For Fifth Straight Month In November - December 14, 2022
- German Economy To Undergo Shallow Recession: Ifo - December 14, 2022
- UK Inflation Slows On Lower Transport Cost - December 14, 2022