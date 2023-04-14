The Labor Department released a report on Friday showing U.S. import prices fell by much more than expected in the month of March. The report said import prices slid by 0.6 percent in March after slipping by a revised 0.2 percent in February.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Industrial Production Climbs More Than Expected As Utilities Output Spikes - April 14, 2023
- U.S. Import Prices Fall 0.6% In March, Plunge 4.6% Year-Over-Year - April 14, 2023
- U.S. Retail Sales Slump 1.0% In March, Much More Than Expected - April 14, 2023