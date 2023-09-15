Import prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of August, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday, with the report also showing a much bigger than expected surge in U.S. export prices.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Import Prices Increase More Than Expected As Fuel Prices Soar - September 15, 2023
- Russia Central Bank Lifts Key Rate By 100 Bps - September 15, 2023
- China Industrial Output, Retail Sales Growth Tops Expectations - September 15, 2023