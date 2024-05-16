The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. import prices jumped by much more than expected in the month of April. The report said import prices shot up by 0.9 percent in April after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in March. Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.
