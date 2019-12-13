Largely reflecting a rebound in fuel prices, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing U.S. import prices increased in line with economist estimates in the month of November. The report said import prices rose by 0.2 percent in November after falling by 0.5 percent in October. The rebound in prices matched economist estimates.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Import Prices Rise 0.2% In November, In Line With Estimates - December 13, 2019
- U.S. Retail Sales Growth Falls Well Short Of Estimates In November - December 13, 2019
- Russia Central Bank Signals More Rate Cuts Ahead - December 13, 2019