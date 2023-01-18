Industrial production in the U.S. decreased by much more than expected in the month of December, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The Fed said industrial production slid by 0.7 percent in December after falling by a revised 0.6 percent in November. Economists had expected industrial production to edge down by 0.1 percent.
