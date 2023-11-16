Partly reflecting the strikes at several major motor vehicle manufacturers, the Federal Reserve released a report on Thursday showing industrial production in the U.S. fell by much more than expected in the month of October. The Fed said industrial production slid by 0.6 percent in October after inching up by a downwardly revised 0.1 percent in September.
