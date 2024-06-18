Industrial production in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of May, the Federal Reserve revealed in a report released by on Tuesday. The Fed said industrial production jumped by 0.9 percent in May after coming in unchanged in April. Economists had expected industrial production to rise by 0.3 percent.
