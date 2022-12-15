A report released by the Federal Reserve on Thursday unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in U.S. industrial production in the month of November. The Fed said industrial production slipped by 0.2 percent in November after edging down by 0.1 percent in October. Economists had expected industrial production to inch up by 0.1 percent.
