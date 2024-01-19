A report released by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday showed an unexpected uptick in U.S. industrial production in the month of December. The Fed said industrial production inched up by 0.1 percent in December, while revised data showed production was unchanged in November. Economists had expected industrial production to come in unchanged.
